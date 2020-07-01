Situated in the beautiful Ozark Mountains in Shannon County, Hill Top Farm is a family owned and operated farm.
Our focus is on sustainable agriculture and permaculture design principles. We strive to be exceptional stewards of the land and thus refrain from herbicides, pesticides, synthetic fertilizers or genetically modified organisms. We grow over 50 varieties of vegetables, and shoppers can find our products at our farm, in our CSA shares and at local farmers markets.
We are at “Go Farm” Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The market has 34 vendors who provide a wide variety of local food and artisan crafters for our community. This includes a lot of produce available some items are onions, potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, squashes, herbs, cabbage and a lot more.
Scott McNichols has his hot dog cart providing hot breakfast of biscuits and gravy and hot sandwiches, then hot dogs or brats for lunch. Plenty of honey too!
Come on down and check out the happenings from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Endurance Church. Senior vouchers and EBT (food stamps) accepted.
