The “Go Farm” Farmers Market is the largest market within 100 miles of West Plains and is part of Ozark Farmers Agricultural Co-op. Our annual membership information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at MSU-West Plains.
The meeting will be held in the Lybyer Building, Room 103 on the lower level. The building is on the corner of Cass and Missouri avenues and has a green metal roof.
Finger foods will be provided.
At 10 a.m. March 21, Master Gardener Don Diaz will bring fruit trees to the market and demonstrate to us the do’s and don’ts, the when and how to correctly prune fruit trees and other shrubs for maximum growth and productivity. Q&A for your specific pruning issues will follow.
Don is a retired landscaper and one of the founders of Health Haven Botanical Gardens.
“GoFarm” Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Endurance Church parking lot. Hours will change to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in April.
