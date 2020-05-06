Ban lifted; patrons invited to walk around market again
All our vendors would like to say thank you for the wonderful and continued support you have given us as we have endured the last six weeks as a drive-thru market due to the coronavirus ban.
The state ban was lifted Monday and we are now back to a normal market. Everyone can get out of their vehicles, walk around, visit with the vendors and spend as much time as they wish. We will be following the state and CDC guidelines for wearing face coverings when checking out our customers, sanitizers, gloves and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet social distancing whenever possible.
Don’t forget Mom this Sunday! We have a great selection of gorgeous hanging baskets she will love, and she will be thinking of you all summer long when she looks at them! Our artisan crafters will be back at the market too!
We are working on ways to get back to our educational workshops for beginning and intermediate growers, and there are still plenty of veggie starter plants for you to get your garden started. As we go into the summer harvest season, we are planning to offer workshops on food preservation, as well as recipes on how to use your farmers market purchases.
Again, words cannot express our appreciation for the patience and support shown by our community during the last few weeks. Our farmers, growers, and bakers work hard to provide you with high quality, safe, healthy food options and we are extremely encouraged by the growth of our customer base during this time.
And in case you haven’t visited the market yet, please do so! We are the largest market within 100 miles offering a vast variety of items from meat, eggs and produce to kombucha, plants, jams, honey, delightful baked goods, artisan crafted goods and so much more!
We are at Endurance Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check us out on FB, Instagram and Twitter, or call 417-293-0590.
