Fall has finally arrived, and our vendors have many fall items for you! Come shop with us from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. We accept electronic benefit transfer cards (food stamps). Follow us on Facebook, @GoFarmWestPlains.
FEATURED VENDOR SECRET SPRINGS FARMS
Secret Springs Farm has expanded quite a bit since you’ve last read about them! The Hickey family relocated to West Plains earlier this year from south Florida. You’ve seen them at the GOFARM Farmer’s Market, and what started as a small booth with sugar scrubs and bath salts, now has a little something for everyone, with more to come!
They still have the sugar scrubs and detoxing bath salts, but they also now have non-GMO pasture raised poultry available for $3.25 per pound, their very popular elderberry syrup, goats’ milk soap, herbal teas and infused oils, and the best wild plum jelly and applesauce in town.
With the cooler weather and holiday season approaching, they also have hand crocheted items such as scarves, along with delicious pumpkin butters, spiced applesauce and soothing lip balms to ease those chapped lips, and all-natural vapor rubs to help ease congestion.
Their pasture raised rabbits are just weeks away from sale, and they will continue to expand their herbal and all-natural products! They have an all natural, holistic, faith-based and family-oriented approach to everything they do, and have a vast array of knowledge to share with every customer.
Come and see them at the GOFARM Farmer’s Market in West Plains every Wednesday and Saturday in the Ranch House Bar & Grill parking lot on Preacher Roe Boulevard! You can also follow their family and farm on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretspringsfarms.
