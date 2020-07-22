Becky’s Quilts and Things
Seniors can still sign up for the Senior Farmers Market Voucher Program, only in Mtn. View now, by calling 417-934-6504 for sign-up times and days.
The market is busy and with 35 vendors you are sure to find whatever you are looking for, and more! EBT (food stamps) are accepted. Look for “GO FARM” Farmer’s Market on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
FEATURED VENDOR: BECKY SMITH
My name is Becky Smith and my specialty is quiltmaking. I take pride in the fact that I handmake and hand-tie each and every quilt.
Also, I have embroidered towels, pillowcases and aprons, as well as keychains and bookmarks I make from plastic canvas. I can personalize any quilt or embroidered items for you, your family and your friends, creating a special gift for that special someone. The holidays are right around the corner!
I also enjoy baking and I have cupcakes and cake pops, as well as slices of homemade apple pie!
I am at “Go Farm” Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch.
