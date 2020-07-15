The summer creates challenges for cattle grazing fescue. Some cattle are well adapted to the impacts of Kentucky 31 fescue however, some cattle will be impacted more by fescue toxicosis and the summer slump.
The summer slump refers to the decrease in production and the negative symptoms seen in cattle grazing endophyte-infected tall fescue during the hot summer months. These cattle do not shed off very well in late spring and early summer and will have dull, rough coats. Cattle may pant or breathe quickly and produce excessive saliva with an overall unthrifty appearance.
Cattle will also be seen loafing in the pond for hours on end, trying to cool off. This is attributed to the fact that cattle grazing fescue have an elevated body temperature. In essence, these cattle are running a low-grade fever. Cattle spending more time in ponds may develop foot rot and will be unlikely to graze much during the heat of the day leading to weight loss in cows and reduced gains in growing cattle.
This elevated body temperature can compromise a bull’s sperm and reduce conception rates during the summer months. This combined with the toxic endophyte (fungus) in fescue causing early abortions in cows can lead to reduced pregnancy rates and therefore, reduced profit.
During the summer slump, cows can also have decreased milk production. A cow’s milk production generally peaks around two months post calving and tapers off until the calf is weaned. Therefore, spring calving cows naturally have decreased milk production during the hotter summer months which can contribute to reduced gains in suckling calves especially combined with agalactia (a diminished ability to produce milk) caused by grazing Kentucky 31 fescue.
Furthermore, as calves get older they receive less of their nutrition from their dam’s milk and more from available forage. This has a compounding effect on spring born calves on fescue pastures because as they age and receive less milk from their dam, their nutritional needs may not be met during July and August when fescue is dormant and lower quality. Cattle’s natural physiology combined with the effects of the toxic endophyte in fescue creates the perfect storm, the summer slump.
The summer slump translates into lighter calves at weaning, reduced gains on stockers and longer breed back intervals in cows. All of these outcomes reduce a producer’s profit. However, there are several strategies to combat the summer slump.
First, higher concentrations of the endophyte are located in the seed head and in the lowest two
inches of fescue plants. Because of this, clipping seed heads, or suppressing seed heads can be effective in reducing the impacts of toxic endophyte infected tall fescue. In addition, rotating cattle to fresh pasture when grass reaches 3 to 4 inches tall can reduce the amount of toxic endophyte consumed.
Incorporating warm season grasses to graze during the hottest months is a great way to avoid the summer slump. By having a pasture in warm season grasses, producers can rotate cattle to that pasture during the hottest months when those grasses are actively growing and the cattle will have a reduction in body temperature when the ergovaline is out of their system.
There is a transition period of about six weeks after removal from fescue for the ergovaline to dissipate. This strategy can be beneficial to calf gains as the warm season grasses are still growing during the summer months.
Finally, another remedy to combat the summer slump and fescue toxicosis in general is to dilute the fescue in the diet by incorporating other forages, legumes or grain to cattle. This reduces the amount of ergovaline consumed and can help to reduce symptoms year round.
For more information on fescue toxicosis and the summer slump, find the MU Extension fact sheet online at extension2.missouri.edu/g4669 or contact Field Specialist in Livestock Elizabeth Picking at 256-2391 or pickinge@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.