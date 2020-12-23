Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will offer a series of classes exploring sustainable fruit and vegetable production beginning Jan. 12 in the Lybyer Technology Center.
The noncredit program will provide instruction in techniques for personal sustainable vegetable production, including the use of protected agriculture structures (high tunnels, caterpillar tunnels, greenhouses), soil and fertility management, irrigation techniques, planting schedules and pest management.
Additional focus will be on local sustainable techniques adapted to the Ozark climate and soils.
“The techniques and information students will learn in these classes will prepare not only the small producer, but anyone interested in crop production,” said Sheila Barton, director of workforce development programs.
Seminar sponsors include the MSU-WP Agriculture Department, the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT), Ozark Farmers Co-Op and Go-Farm Farmer’s Market.
The program is composed of three five-week-long sessions that can be taken as a whole or individually. The classes will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. They also will have online reading and discussion components.
- Session 1: Vegetable and Fruit Production, Jan. 12 through Feb. 9
- Session 2: Hydroponics and Aquaponics, Feb. 16 through March 16.
- Session 3: Greenhouse Management, March 23 through April 20
The fee for the entire series is $300. Single sessions are $150.
For more information about the program or to register, contact Barton at 255-7784 or SheilaBarton@MissouriState.edu.
For more information about MSU-WP and its academic programs, visit wp.MissouriState.edu or call the admissions office at 255-7955.
