West Plains Farmers Market

Well, West Plains, what have you got to say for yourself?
We know what you have to say because this past weekend you showed us.
West Plains Area Farmers Market wants to say “Thank You” to each and everyone of you that came to the market or placed an order for delivery.
Your support of your market is very much appreciated. We had so many new customers visit us this weekend for the first time and enjoyed talking to you all.
We have some great new vendors coming to join our market soon. We have Kettle Korn and Lemon Shakers coming to serve the community. They are going to be at our market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. There is nothing better than Kettle Korn and fresh squeezed lemonade prepared right in front of you.
We are also planning a fun activity to take place later this spring or early summer for the whole family.
While we are able to start getting out more and enjoy this beautiful weather, a lot of people are beginning to break ground or build raised beds and start their gardens. Our farmers market is a great place to talk directly to the farmers and growers to get some great firsthand information about preparing your garden.
We also have vendors that can give you tips on canning and preserving so you can stock up for later and be able to pop open garden-fresh tomatoes in the middle of winter.
Available at the market are fresh, locally grown organic vegetables, non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, granola trail mix, freshly baked pies, assorted sweet treats, homemade and healthy kombucha and other delicious products.
Non-edible items include handcrafted wood-carved items, handmade knives, goat milk soaps and handcrafted soaps
The markets are held every Wednesday and Saturday under the pavilion at the south end of East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the Civic Center and across the street from Dollar General.
Delivery is available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To contact the market call or text 417.213.1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers, home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
