The Mtn. View Garden Club met at the Mtn. View Community Center for an early morning workshop Jan. 22, prior to the scheduled 1 p.m. meeting.
Debbie Hawkins lead the program, "For the Birds,” where she showed the group of 14 members and three guests how to make chickadee pudding or "homemade" suet.
The group had a fun-filled time heating the lard, stirring in the peanut butter and cornmeal and putting the concoction in small containers, report club officials. Each participant made several to take home for their winter visitors and the club provided wire cages in case the members didn't already have them.
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs Inc., the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and the Central Region Garden Clubs. Visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mvgc.mountainviewmot, and see photos taken at meetings and other events on mountainviewgardenclub.shutterfly.com.
