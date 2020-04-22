Starting May 2, the West Plains Area Farmers Market will open as a drive-in on Saturdays only, for now.
We are really excited to be able to offer this service and get back in touch with our customers and the community. We will be able to provide face-to-face interaction and allow you to choose your items and products you enjoy. While practicing social distancing per CDC guidelines, we are able to offer the fresh vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, meats, soaps and handcrafted items you love.
If you are out enjoying the beautiful weather, we have this time of year, and come to the market we ask that you please be mindful of the distancing guidelines as you enjoy our market. We are working hard to make sure this a pleasurable experience for everyone, considering our new normal.
If you wish to place an order ahead of time and come to pick it up, you are more than welcome to do that, also. You can find everything we have to offer on our Facebook pages “West Plains Area Farmers Market” Please call our market manager (417-213-1148) to place your order ahead of time and we will have it ready for you to pick up at the market on Saturdays.
If you do not wish to come to the market, we do offer delivery service of all our products for your convenience. Please call our market manager to place your order for delivery. There is a delivery fee as follows: West Plains $2, Koshkonong $3, Willow Springs $4, Thayer $5. This fee is per order delivered and paid directly to the driver. Tips are always welcome but are not required.
To contact the market, call 417-213-1148 or write to wparefarmersmarket@gmail.com
Founded in 1982, West Plains area Farmers Market is the oldest and longest running farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round indoor, outdoor facilities and home delivery.
