Early last year, as the pandemic began to uncover a lack of security in the national food chain, Minton Heritage Farms began building to support the needs of the community and local economy.
The farm began with an army veteran, a family of six, 21 acres and a dream. With a lot of hard work and perseverance Minton Farms completed its brand-new butcher facilities by the end of November and opened its doors to the public on Dec. 15.
"Our goal is to provide custom exempt butchering services and quality meats with emphasis on flavor,” explained owner, Jeremy Minton. Products offered include sausage, brats and other assorted meats and bundles.
Vendors with the farm will be set up at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market on Saturdays with free samples of products and look forward to visiting with members of the community about meat processing needs and future product ideas.
Saturday mornings in the winter makes for a great time to visit our outdoor market in the fresh air and sunshine! We have around 18 vendors at the market over the winter providing you with all types of locally raised and processed meats, produce, kombucha and fermented foods, low carb/gluten free foods, boiled peanuts, honey, farm fresh eggs, sorghum, jams/syrups, elderberry syrup, artisan crafts, delicious baked goods and more.
Most of our vendors are offering curbside pickup at the market if you do not want to get out of your car due to weather or other reasons. More info on placing a curbside pick-up order will be on our Facebook page and can also be found at the market itself for those not on social media.
We are located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, we will update our Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter accounts if the market will be closed. We accept EBT and most vendors can accept debit or credit cards. We hope to see you at the market soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.