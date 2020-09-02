Landscapers needing trees are encouraged to go native with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property.
MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking in Texas County offers low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, and wildlife food and cover. The nursery provides mainly year-old, bare-root seedlings of varying sizes. Varieties include pine, bald cypress, cottonwood, black walnut, hickory, oak, pecan, persimmon, river birch, maple, willow, sycamore, blackberry, beautyberry, buttonbush, deciduous holly, hazelnut, redbud, ninebark, spicebush, elderberry, sumac, wild plum and witch hazel.
Seedlings are available in bundles of 10 or increments of 25 per species. Prices range from 22 to 90 cents per seedling. Sales tax of 6.1% will be added to orders, unless tax exempt. There is an $8 handling charge for each order. Receive a 15% discount up to $20 off seedling orders with a Heritage Card, Permit Card or Conservation ID Number.
Learn more and place orders by April 15, 2021, through MDC’s “2020-2021 Seedling Order Form” in the September issue of the Missouri Conservationist, at MDC regional offices and nature centers, online at mdc.mo.gov/seedlings, or by contacting the State Forest Nursery at 573-674-3229 or StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov.
Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the nursery near Licking from February through May.
