Who knows how to can deer meat?
Dee Lewis and her sister Charm Eagleman do! They will have a workshop demonstration at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the market, on how to can deer meat. If we have a fresh tagged deer by Saturday morning, we will have a demo at 9 a.m. on how to butcher a deer. Check Facebook, @gofarmwestplains.
Dee shares happy canning memories on the farm:
“I have fond memories of growing up in the Ozarks, in a wonderful time, where days were long on the farm. Our Dad was born and raised in Oregon County and after the war, he settled in Kansas City, Kan., where he found work at GM and met our mother.
“After I was born (third girl), we moved back to the Ozarks and in 1959, moved to West Plains. Our parents bought a small farm and us kids learned to grow a garden, raise chickens and pigs and Dad would buy three calves in the spring. He raised two to sell and one to butcher for fresh meat.
“Learning from experienced neighbor ladies and my dad's sister, my mom began canning to preserve and provide for our family. Dad would plow the garden with a horse, and we all helped with the planting, pulling weeds and harvesting. We never went hungry to say the least!
“As we grew up, married and started our own families, Charm and I began gardens, raising small livestock and canning for our own families. We learned to can suckers when they come upstream in the spring to spawn and Dad and family would go grabbing. We also can deer meat, chicken and beef. So, between the two of us combined, we have about of 93 years of experience in canning!
“We enjoy teaching others how to preserve and provide and hope our families will have the desire to continue this almost lost art.”
Dee and Charm will have fresh canned deer samples and we will give you step-by-step instructions on how to can, as well as recipes to use the meat: casseroles, BBQ sandwiches, fried or for soup.
We are located at Endurance Church parking lot, winter hours now, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday. EBT/SNAP accepted.
