My name is Jason Hagle and I started my garden as therapy after I hurt my back. My garden allows me to work at my own pace; I knew I needed something to help me be healthier all around.
Hagle Farms is doing just that for me because I grow naturally and have really noticed the difference. I have been working steady on my garden for approximately five or six years and I am now reaping the rewards with beautiful and bountiful veggies and a healthier me.
I live on 130 acres here in the Ozarks, of which most is timber but plenty of grass that I mow, collect and put thick on my garden. I now have dirt I sink into and night crawlers so thick that when I pull weeds they shoot out of the ground! That’s the only fertilizer that I use. I also do not use any pesticides on my garden that are not natural.
Right now, I’m growing a multitude of items and am always growing and adding new veggies. I have cayenne, jalapeño, habanero, tabasco and hot banana peppers. Also, I have Rattlesnake and Contender pole green beans. Yellow squash, zucchini and an assortment of winter squash, and birdhouse gourds that will be done later in the season. I have a good variety of tomatoes including cherry tomatoes, lemon tomatoes, Mr. Stripey, Early Girl, and Pineapple tomatoes.
I am still experimenting to find out what I like, what grows best for me and what my customers want. I enjoy growing a variety of vegetables, working on what grows well here in the Ozarks with our unique soil. I’m hoping that one day soon I will always have veggies available year-round.
I do love helping feed people quality healthy food and putting a smile on their faces!
So, come on down and see me, Jason Hagle from Hagle Farms, at the GOFARM Farmers Market from 8 am. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, all are welcome!
