This week, we welcome two new vendors at market on Saturday!
Lindsey Thompson, owner of 13 Caloosa Plant Company, a mobile plant shop, offers houseplants and handmade wood plant stands, also accessories such as plant art, earrings, coasters and more! Also, Mallory Johnson, owner of Mallory’s Market, has indoor houseplants as well as fresh cut flowers! She will have premade bouquets and a bouquet bar for customers to create their own bouquets. Mallory also has decorative handmade Christmas gift tags, greeting cards and seasonal banners.
We are excited to offer a safe and fun trick-or-treating environment at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31! All are welcome to dress up in a Halloween costume and stop by each of our 25-plus vendor booths for candy and treats. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for more info coming soon!
With the changing of the seasons, we would like to remind everyone that “Go Farm” Farmers Market is open year-round on Saturdays and will continue to provide the same wonderful homemade baked goods, local seasonal produce, fermented foods, immune boosting health and wellness products, jams, jellies, syrups, honey, meats and eggs.
Beginning Nov. 4, we begin our winter hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will remain open on Wednesdays through the end of the year, also 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our Senior Farmers Market Voucher program has been a huge success this year, with a record number of participants. We would like to remind those seniors with vouchers that you have four more market days to use your vouchers, including today, Oct. 21.
Fall crops are coming on and we still have plenty of produce for you, along with beautiful fall plants, baked goods, jellies, syrups, honey, eggs, meats, fermented foods, artisan crafts, soaps, home decor and more!
Almost every vendor at the market accepts cash, credit/debit, and EBT/SNAP. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday. See you at the market!
