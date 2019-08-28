Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, says the market offers food and crafts to ensure Labor Day celebrations are carefree and enjoyable.
“Our market is the go-to place for Labor Day celebrations,” said Chateauvert. “We have everything from homegrown fresh organic vegetables, USDA inspected local pork and beef products, raw unfiltered honey, artisan breads, bakery-styled sweet treats, crafts and so much more.”
The first Labor Day was organized in 1882 to honor the American worker.
Today, the day unofficially marks the end of summer and the beginning of the school year. It also reflects a day of shopping sales and barbecues. At WPAFM, our experienced and talented vendors have products to simplify the festivities.
WPAFM also offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten-free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
WPAFM participates in Howell County’s E.L.F. (Eat Local Foods) program. Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.