A workshop for participants interested in learning about pruning fruit trees will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the University of Missouri-Howell County Extension Office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The cost to attend is $10 per person; the workshop will provide participants with the knowledge and skills to manage their own fruit trees through pruning. Attendees should bring tools and be ready to work.
Topics will include proper techniques, timing, pruning for disease management, general fruit production and using pruning as a management tool.
The workshop is an outdoor event, so participants are urged to dress according to the weather.
The class will meet at the extension office, then travel to an orchard five miles outside of West Plains. Directions will be provided during the workshop.
Preregistration is required. To sign up, stop by the office, call 256-2391 or email howellco@missouri.edu.
