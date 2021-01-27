Secret Springs Farms is now cleaning out the green house and prepping to start seeds for the early spring garden. All the seeds have been ordered and the crop rotations are planned as they await the last frost of this fast-approaching spring.
They still continue to bring their very popular, immune system boosting elderberry syrup (made with local raw honey!) as well as their jellies, applesauce, tinctures and an expanded variety of goat’s milk soaps, lip balms and beard products.
They are also adding to that elderberry lineup with dried elderberries, elderberry tea, elderberry coughdrops and gummie bears.
They have many wonderful soap scent varieties; all made with therapeutic grade essential oils. They have salves with antibiotic properties, skin soothing salves, vapor rubs great for the cold and flu season and other tinctures helpful for natural health!!
The Hickey family has an all-natural, holistic, faith-based, and family-oriented approach to everything they do, and have a vast array of knowledge to share with every customer. Come and see them at the “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market in West Plains every Saturday!
Families are always welcome to visit their farm, and follow their family and farm on Facebook, @secretspringsfarm.
The market is located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during winter. EBT and credit/debit are accepted and curbside service is offered by all vendors.
We also provide six different local meats, honey, eggs, fermented foods, crafters, bakers, sorghum, jams, syrups and much more. Check out the market Facebook page for vendor details and updates. See you at the market soon!
