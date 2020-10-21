The West Plains FFA chapter will be recognized in the 2020 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.
The program recognizes outstanding chapters from across the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of FFA. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities emphasizing growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for all members.
Chapters received star ratings during judging in late July and will be recognized at the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Tuesday through Oct. 29.
Convention sessions for 2020 will be virtual format and schedules can be found at ffa.org.
All star-rated chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
