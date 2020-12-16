Shop local, unique and sustainably at your “Go Farm” Market this holiday season!
Our 27-plus local bakers, makers, farmers and ranchers have unique products for your gift giving and festivity needs including handmade local jam/jelly gift sets; handcrafted wooden toys; hand-sewn items; quilts; organic flavored peanut butters; freeze dried foods; DIY fermentation kits for making kombucha; local raw honey; gift certificates for local meats; dry soup, cookie and dip mixes in mason jars; handcrafted goats milk soaps; and the list goes on!
Many of our bakers are taking special preorders for delicious items for your office party or feast with family and friends.
We always have our regular items like fermented foods, keto/gluten free baked goods, elderberry syrup, delicious breads and baked goods, boiled peanuts, hot foods, artisan wood crafts, produce and so much more.
We will be closed Dec. 26 and Dec 30, and the market resumes Saturday, Jan. 2. During the months of January, February, March, and possibly part of April, weather depending, we will not be open on Wednesdays. We are open every Saturday weather permitting.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the most up to date information. Our vendors accept EBT, cash, credit, and debit. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday. We look forward to seeing you at the market!
