Merry Christmas to all from the market
All our vendors at the market wish you a blessed, merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!
Thank you for all your support to our many local farmers, ranchers, bakers and makers.
Today is our last Wednesday market day until April. Also, we will not be open Saturday, Dec. 26; we will reopen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the most up to date information.
Thank you again, and merry Christmas!
