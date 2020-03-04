Baxter County Master Gardeners present the 26th annual spring seminar, “Developing an Ozarks Green Thumb,” from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 605 W. Sixth St., Mtn. Home, Ark.
The event is open to all; it is not necessary to be a master gardener to attend. The cost to participate is $30 and includes lunch. A variety of snacks and drinks will be provided during the day.
The event’s featured speaker is Ray Morantz, Xerces Society, presenting “Beneficial Insects 101.” Additional speakers include Don Bennett, Tricycle Farms, on “Growing Community Through Soil”; Guy Ames, Ames Orchards, on “Fruit Trees, Bushes and Vines for Natural Growing in the Ozarks”; Bernie Kurz, Arkansas State Extension Service, on “Shade Gardening”; and Daria McKelvey, “Missouri Botanical Gardens and What They Have To Offer.”
Garden demonstrations and opportunity tables will be available, plus information packets will be provided through the day.
Seating is limited. Register by visiting baxtercountymg.com, hovering over Events & Outreach and choosing Spring Seminar to access the printable PDF registration form.
Forms must be mailed in by Saturday to Kathrine Gilmore, BCMG Seminar, 275 Sharon Drive, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.