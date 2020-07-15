From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, July 16, is the last time to sign up for the Senior Farmers Market Vouchers. Sign up for the nutrition program that provides fresh produce to low-income seniors at the West Plains Senior Center.
So, who is Sgt. Dan’s Redneck Cattle Co & Mobile Meat Market LLC?
Well, my name is Daniel Crowder, many of you may know me as Danny. I grew up in Oregon County in the Job community. My mom and dad are Jim Crowder and Phyllis Crowder (Melton).
Some of you may know me from the days I worked at Wallace and Owen’s in Thayer as a carryout, and then in the meat department, and some from when I would help my uncle, Doug Melton.
After graduation I could not wait to get out of here, so I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. I spent almost nine years in the Marines and when I got out, I could not wait to move back to Oregon County to raise my family!
I’m married to Crystal (Strong) Crowder and we have two great kids, Emma and Conner.
I’ve been involved with beef and cattle my whole life, other than my time in the Marines.
We started this adventure to bring great quality beef straight from the farm, direct to the consumer, through as few hands as possible. Our goal is to keep everything as local as possible. You can preorder on Facebook at “Sgt Dan’s,” and my cell is 417-766-4099.
We are at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. Come by for grilled samples of our beef.
