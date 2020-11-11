Learn how to prepare your soil for planting next spring at a free seminar today at Missouri State University-West Plains.
The seminar, “Soil Preparation for Spring Planting,” will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Melton Hall Room 112. It will cover the importance of soil testing for a successful crop and provide an overview of what soil testing is, its importance, when tests should be performed and who performs them.
“This workshop is part of our on-going community education programs and will give participants an overview of the importance of soil preparation for sustainable fruit and vegetable production,” said Sheila Barton, director of workforce development programs.
Seminar sponsors include the MSU-WP Agriculture Department, the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT), Ozark Farmers Coop and “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market.
Seating is limited to 38. To reserve your seat, go to www.eventbrite.com and search West Plains events. As a reminder, MSU-WP requires masks to be worn during this event.
For more information about the program or to register, contact Barton at 255-7784 or sheilabarton@missouristate.edu.
For more information about MSU-WP and its academic programs, visit www.wp.missouristate.edu or call the admissions office at 417-255-7955.
