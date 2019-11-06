This Saturday we have our first Fall Festival in the Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply on Worley Drive.
New Grass Attack will be playing from 10 a.m. to noon. Jim Brassfield will have his antique tractor and give hayrides and photo ops.
Missouri State University Ag Club is going to have a lot of games and activities for young and old alike such as pedal tractor pull, scarecrow contest, corn hole competition, straw bale throwing contest, cake walk, face painting and more!
We will have hot foods, free hot coffee and cocoa, a lot of artisan crafters and so much more. Admission is a canned food item or nonperishable food item to be donated to Endurance Church Food Bank for holiday baskets.
Come one, come all for lots of good family fun!
