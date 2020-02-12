After 38 years of serving the West Plains community, West Plains Area Farmers Market proudly introduces its first-ever official logo.
The symbol is a green circle onto which the market’s name is superimposed in white and black letters. Green is often associated with life, harmony, nature and freshness and the circle represents the commitment WPAFM has made to the community since 1982 and will continue to maintain for many years.
Caleb Porter, market manager and owner of PHC Crafts, designed the logo. He describes the style as being clean and modern.
“We wanted to have a crisp and easily recognizable logo without any fluff,” said Porter. “When people see the logo, they will know it represents high quality and friendliness at our market as well as a dedication to West Plains.”
The new logo was revealed by the West Plains Daily Quill on Jan. 29 in an article titled, “Shining the spotlight on Yumi’s focaccia breads.” Since then, market organizers have received positive reviews on the new emblem.
Shoppers at the market will find fresh, locally grown organic cool weather vegetables, non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef, cured smoked pork products, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters, granola trail mix, homemade frozen soups, freshly baked pies, assorted sweet treats, homemade and healthy kombucha and other delicious products.
Nonedible items include skillfully crafted decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handmade doll blankets, hats and scarves, handcrafted wood-carved items, handmade knives, custom T-shirts, slate turkey calls, locator calls and mouth calls, handmade money clips, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies and more.
The indoor markets are held every from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Boulevard, less than half a mile east of the Civic Center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and the Howell County University Extension’s office located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at the bustling East Towne Village business center.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
