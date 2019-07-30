The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Omaha Center in Cherokee Village, Ark.
The speaker, Mike Howard, is a retired geologist from Little Rock, Ark. who will discuss what people need to know about geohazards and why. Geohazards are geological and environmental conditions that can be a severe threat to humans and property.
What causes landslides and are they predictable? Most people know a landslide is when loose material slides down a steep slope, either from natural or unnatural causes. What is karst? Karst are generally unknown sinkholes and caves created by water.
The program is free and visitors are always welcome. There are monthly meetings featuring guest speakers followed with a Dutch treat lunch at an area restaurant after the meeting. Members can also participate in a silent rock auction and monthly field trips. For more information, visit Facebook or contact President Sheila Donley, 260-445-3581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.