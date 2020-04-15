Due to the virus and the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike Parson, the Mtn. View Garden Club will not hold its annual Spring Plant Sale, out of concern for the safety of members and the public .
"We will, however, have a bigger and better Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 12 at What Park on Highway 17 South," said Patti Sprague with the club. "Thanks to everyone who has participated in our sales in the past and we hope to see all of you in September."
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and Central Region of the National Garden Clubs Inc.
