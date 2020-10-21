The West Plains Area Farmer’s Market will host a Trunk or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Halloween, while the market is open. The event will take place at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Local businesses and community members are invited to set up trunks and pass out candy to the children.
Anyone interested in setting up a trunk or donating candy is asked to contact Market President Caleb Porter by Sunday. Call 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or send a message to @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket via Facebook.
