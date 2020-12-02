Santa is arriving at 10 a.m. Saturday at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market, riding in on a fire truck via Howell County Rural Fire Department! Bring your children and grandchildren and come visit with Santa, he will have a little treat for each one! Grab your phone or camera to capture photos of the kids with Santa while you’re there.
Our 25-plus vendors offer a wonderful way to shop sustainably and support your local friends and neighbors this holiday season. There are unique gift ideas all throughout the market including, handmade local jam/jelly gift sets, handcrafted wooden toys, hand-sewn items, quilts, organic flavored peanut butters, freeze fried foods, DIY fermentation kits for making kombucha, local raw honey, gift certificates for local meats, dry soup, cookie, and dip mixes in mason jars, handcrafted goats milk soaps, and the list goes on!
And of course, we always have our regular items like fermented foods, keto/gluten free baked goods, elderberry syrup, delicious breads and baked goods, hot foods, produce and so much more.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the most up-to-date information. Our vendors accept EBT (food stamps), cash, credit, and debit.
We are located at Endurance Church parking lot, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday. We look forward to seeing you at the market!
