My name is Savannah Largent, I am a 16-year-old homeschooler and I was asked to write an article about myself and why I’m raising money for a missions trip to Grenada.
I guess I’m like the typical teenager in many ways. I love my family and church; I love horses and doing competitions on horseback, and I love helping others. Currently I volunteer at Second Chance Thrift Store in Ash Flat, Ark. This is a thrift store that gives, just as its name states, a second chance to babies and their parents.
The money raised there goes to New Beginnings Pregnancy Center to help pay for ultrasounds, education, diapers, clothing and much more for young mothers in need. I love volunteering there because I love helping young mothers and their babies.
I attend Friendship Baptist Church in Highland, Ark. Recently, missionaries from Grenada came to our church to talk about serving God in Grenada. They talked about how they offer a missions trip there twice a year and I believe God wants me and my family to go.
We would be going in January 2021 and staying in Grenada for nine days to help with street evangelism, working to help spread the news of Jesus to the local people and learning about the country and the culture there. My parents and I feel we should go, I also feel like I will be a missionary someday; whether it will be in Granada or not, that will be the Lord’s decision.
I started making and selling items for an upcoming missions trip last year, not really knowing where the Lord would be sending me, but knowing that I needed to go. I decided that if God wants me to go, the money will come in for the trip. I raised $215 last year and am hoping to raise even more this year.
I have been selling my homemade items at the “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market in West Plains on Saturdays, and have been welcomed and encouraged by many people. I have a booth called Savannah’s “Scent”sations where I sell homemade bath and spa items such as bath salts, scrubs, herbal neck wraps and lotions.
I also have homemade food items such as hot drink mixes, chill pills, holiday snack mixes and a variety of different flavored chocolate candies. I’ve also put together some really nice gift baskets with these items.
I need to raise around $2,700 for my part of the trip. I want to pay for my part because my parents pay for everything for me, like camps and horse shows, and I’d like to do this for them. If I make enough money, I’d like to help pay for their tickets too.
I will be working Saturdays at the market until Dec. 7. If you feel led to help me with this endeavor, come out and see me at my booth. If you cannot come, please pray for me and my parents. We need your prayers that God will prepare us for this visit and bless our efforts to meet the needs of the people of Grenada.
Whether you feel led to help financially or through prayer, or both, all of your support is appreciated. I look forward to meeting with you and talking about Grenada.
