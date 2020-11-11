If you won’t be in the deer woods this Saturday, we invite you to come out and “hunt" for great local products and good food at the farmers market, and hunter orange and camouflage aren’t necessary!
Amanda from Wilmac Sweets will be back with us Saturday with all of her delicious gourmet baked goodies. William, our hot dog/hamburger vendor, will be here with his expanding food truck business. Phil, with Simple Life Farms, is back with his great selection of freeze-dried fruits, veggies, sweets and meats. Three Oaks Farm has a great selection of jams, jellies and syrups (look for the little red trailer) and gift boxes, too!
We are expecting about 37 vendors this Saturday, including many of our regulars, with a huge selection of wonderful local products including honey, eggs, meats, local produce, homemade breads, kombucha and fermented foods, iced coffee, keto foods, goats milk soaps, health and wellness products, wooden and crocheted toys, wreaths, woodcarving, quilts, aprons, kitchen towels and so much more!
Follow the "Go Farm Farmers Market of West Plains" on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information on who and what will be at the market, along with special events. And as always, we do accept EBT, debit, credit, and cash. We look forward to seeing you at the market!
We are located in the Endurance Church parking lot next to Hirsch, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday.
