West Plains Area Farmers Markets (WPAFM) will participate in the monthly Artisans of the Ozarks showcase Saturday following the regularly-scheduled farmers market at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains.
WPAFM will conduct normal market hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village. Following the market, WPAFM will join other local artists and artisans for Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s Artisans of the Ozarks event.
WPAFM and Wages Brewing Company are neighbors at East Towne Village, located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63, less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is WPAFM’s home every Saturday during the cool season and is between Wages Brewing and the University of Missouri Extension Howell County office. Enterprise Rent-A-Car recently located to the bustling East Towne Village business center.
Artisans of the Ozarks is an event Wages Brewing hosts the first Saturday of every month to bring the community together and to showcase local farmers, artists and artisans. The event is free to attend and is held from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Wages in its ‘biergarten’ space.
WPAFM will set up its scheduled market at 9 a.m. and will stay until 5 p.m.
Market vendors will have locally-grown organic bok choy (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis), celery (Apium graveolens), acorn squash (Cucurbita pepo var. turbinata), butternut squash (Cucurbita moschata ‘Butternut’) and sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas).
Also selling at the market will be fresh organic sage (Salvia officinalis), mustard (Brassica juncea), cilantro (Coriandrum sativum) and dill (Anethum graveolens).
Fresh non-GMO eggs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey and fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked pies, rolls, muffins and gluten free muffins and assorted sweet treats will also be available.
Nonedible items available include festive holiday ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted woodcarved items, handmade money clips, perfume pens, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and fresh coffee is available, with donations accepted.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
For more information on “Artisans of the Ozarks” contact Wages Brewing at 293-3119, visit www.wagesbrewco.com or follow @WagesBrewCo on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.