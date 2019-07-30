Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announces the market now sells Sandi’s Blankets at the semiweekly markets.
“Sandi is known throughout the community for her homemade Sandi’s Soaps, soaps made with goat’s milk, and her Sandi’s Kitchen Angels. Now Sandi’s Blankets are making a hit around town and fast becoming best-sellers at our markets,” said Chateauvert. “These cartoon-themed toddler blankets are cozy, comfortable and washable.”
Sandi McKnight, of West Plains, began making blankets when her grandchildren were toddlers.
“I wanted blankets for the kids to crawl on when we were playing on the floor,” said Sandi. “The kids loved the blankets so much they wanted to carry them all the time. We started using them on their car seats, on their toddler beds and as a lap blanket when we read books together.”
Sandi’s Blankets are made with 1.5 yards of fleece material. The material is hand-selected by Sandi with colorful and whimsical designs and patterns. Sandi doubles the material and meticulously ties the two pieces together to form a rectangle to comfortably fit a booster seat or car seat.
Sandi’s Blankets are designed for children, and Sandi also custom makes blankets geared for adults. The adult versions are color-coordinated of the purchaser’s choice to complement any décor.
In addition to homemade Sandi’s Blankets, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk and homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, WPAFM also offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruits, USDA inspected cured smoked pork products, local non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten-free muffins, bakery style sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, local raw unfiltered honey, and much more.
WPAFM participates in Howell County’s E.L.F. (Eat Local Foods) program. Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
