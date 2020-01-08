Winter can be a hard season on the farm, simple chores compounded by freezing temperatures, blowing snow or boot-sucking mud in barn lots.
But, it is also a season designed to offer sublime satisfaction in one of the simplest tasks of farming — feeding hay to hungry cattle.
I’m not sure what in our nature makes feeding such a gratifying chore. Perhaps it emanates from our very souls, a nurturing instinct instilled by God when he first formed us to tend his creation.
Whatever it is, what herdsman can deny enjoying the milling of his herd around a big round bale or among scattered flakes of square-baled hay?
Whether it’s behind a tractor unrolling a big bale, crowded around a bale feeder, lined up along feedlot troughs or simply out in the barn lot tearing apart scattered flakes of hay, we love to see our animals contentedly filling their rumens on winter days.
Our satisfaction, I think, is something akin to the beam in Grandma’s face as she sets Sunday dinner on a table surrounded by her family.
It’s elemental — just part of who we are — from the age when little girls make mud pies until advancing years dim our eyes.
As hard as winters could be on our farm of some 60 years ago, I still wish I could climb in the loft again and toss down summer-cured, sweet-smelling lespedeza and grass hay for our little herd of Jersey cows.
In my mind I can still feel the itch of chaff dusting my neck as I lift forks of the loose hay from the stack in the back of the loft. I can yet recall the mingled odors of manure, cows, molasses-sweetened dairy feed and lespedeza wafting in the dusty air, as well as the long manger licked clean as a hound dogs dish by Radar, Susie, Big Heifer and the rest of the herd.
I reckon such memories are why I still take particular pleasure in hand-feeding square bales. Big round bales may be more practical — at least for folks with big tractors — but they’re more impersonal, not at all like Grandma carrying potatoes and gravy to the table.
For years after leaving the farm I still helped Dad hay his horses and cattle, and though he’s been gone more than 14 years, I still don’t feel right if I have no animals to feed in winter. My two steers may not be much of a herd, but they love to be fed and I love to feed them.
It’s a simple pleasure, feeding hay. Try to imagine that soft snap of the twine as it’s severed by a pocket knife and leafy flakes of sun-cured grasses and legumes unfolding like an accordion, while two steers reach through the fence, hoping for a stolen bite or two.
Sweet, ain’t it?
No?
Well, as the old saying goes, if I have to explain it better than that, you ain’t gonna get it, anyhow.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in September by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. The collection includes varied works by 21 writers, including seven editorial columns by Hamilton. A juried journal, “Elder Mountain” features Ozarks-focused manuscripts from all disciplinary perspectives (particularly anthropology, economics, folklore, geography, geology, history, literature, music and political science) as well as interdisciplinary approaches. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
