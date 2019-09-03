In a few short weeks, the largest agricultural event in the Ozarks will return to Springfield. The 40th annual Ozark Fall Farmfest will be held Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
“This year’s Farmfest is shaping up to be the largest ever with over 1,000 commercial booths,” said Lance Markley, Ozark Fall Farmfest show coordinator and Farm Talk Newspaper publisher. “As this is the 40th anniversary of the show, I thought it would be interesting to compare booth numbers and attendance figures with the inaugural year of 1980.
“That first year’s show included 65 inside booths and 104 outside spaces,” Markley continued. “By contrast, you will see 503 inside booths and 504 outside spaces at this year’s event. Livestock numbers have climbed from 84 head in 1980 to over 500 head in 2019. Show attendance was estimated at 8,000 the first year and climbed to 60,000 in 2018. If you have an agricultural or rural living interest, this is a must-see experience”
At the one-stop shop for all things rural and agriculture exhibitors will offer everything from farm machinery, animal health products, trailers, livestock handling equipment, livestock, waterers, feed, tools, trucks, forage equipment and information on agricultural services.
One of the most notable features of the Ozark Fall Farmfest is the wide range of livestock breeds on display.
Cattle exhibits will include American British White Park, Angus, Balancer, Beefalo, Beefmaster, Black Hereford, Brahmousin, Brangus, Braunvieh, Charolais, Dexter, Gelbvieh, Hereford, Limflex, Limousin, Maine Anjou, Red Angus, Scottish Highlander, Salers, Shorthorn, SimAngus and Simmental cattle as well as club calves and commercial cattle. Other livestock exhibits will feature quarter horses, Morgan horses Boer goats, Berkshire hogs, crossbred hogs, miniature donkeys, Dorper sheep, myotonic goats and Katahdin sheep.
Danny Shilling and his four-legged farmhands will return to the Wells Arena with the ever-popular stock dog demonstrations at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Ozarks Steam Engine Association and the Southwest Missouri Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association will provide a display of the evolution of agricultural technology and equipment.
Popular concession locations, including the Stockyard Smokehouse and Ozarks Beef House, will be open during the show, as well.
“For those who have never attended the Ozark Fall Farmfest, let this be the year,” Markley said. “Between everything the show has to offer and the entertainment options in the Springfield / Branson area, it’s the perfect weekend getaway.”
The show offers free admission and parking. Hours for the Ozark Fall Farmfest are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds are easily accessed on the north side of Springfield, just off Interstate 44 and Highway 13.
The Ozark Fall Farmfest is sponsored by Farm Talk Newspaper and the Ozark Empire Fair. For more information on the Ozark Fall Farmfest, visit OzarkFallFarmfest.com.
