Events at Saturday’s WPAFM indoor market
The West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) board of directors and vendors invite the public to shop indoors and attend events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and stay for the annual board meeting after the market closes.
The indoor markets are held every Sat. in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and Howell University Extension’s office located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is located at the bustling East Towne Village business center.
This Saturday WPAFM will have specials and is holding its annual meeting immediately following the market. Fresh coffee is available, with donations accepted. Visitors are invited indoors to shop and visit with market vendors.
Chateauvert Farm is offering a “buy any two dozen eggs and get one dozen medium eggs free” special this Saturday only. Chateauvert Farm’s eggs are fresh, non-GMO and sold in regular, medium and jumbo sizes.
Market manager Caleb Porter, said the market is waiving new vendor setup fees for two consecutive Saturday markets. See Caleb at the market for details.
Caleb also has information on WPAFM’s new Facebook group page and how to become involved for members-only specials, discounts and insider information on the market and vendors.
Paul Chateauvert has details on the popular and successful Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (MoSFMNP), which has extended its season for 2020.
Vendors will have locally grown fresh organic baby bok choy (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis), celery (Apium graveolens), kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica), lettuce (Lactuca sativa), kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea ‘Gongylodes Group’), Napa cabbage (Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis) and Swiss chard (Beta vulgaris subsp. vulgaris).
Also available will be locally grown fresh organic herbs, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured smoked pork products, local raw unfiltered honey and fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked pies, rolls, muffins and gluten free muffins and assorted sweet treats and food items
Nonedible items include ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted wood carved items and unique knives, handmade money clips, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, Sandi’s Kitchen Angels, Sandi’s Blankets, Sandi’s Bookmarks and more.
Following the market, WPAFM will hold its annual meeting which is open to the public. After the Annual Meeting, WPAFM will hold a closed board meeting.
To contact the market call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
