In order to have a successful breeding season, many things must come together. Herd health, nutrition, genetics, and cow and bull fertility are all important in determining pregnancy rates.
Each one of these considerations alone can cause a large reduction in pregnancy rates if lacking; however, bull infertility can be the most devastating to a cattleman’s pregnancy rates.
Occasionally, extension specialists hear about producers who have gotten virtually no cows bred during a breeding season due to an infertile or injured bull. Determining issues with bull fertility or injury by having a vet conduct a breeding soundness exam (BSE) before the breeding season is the key to prevent these breeding season wrecks.
The exam consists of a physical evaluation of the bull and its semen. The physical evaluation looks for any lameness issues which may discourage the bull from mounting cows, such as injury to the hocks or poor formation of the claws causing soreness.
The veterinarian will also look for lack of teeth, causing weight loss; cataracts forming on the eyes; and injuries or abnormalities to the sheath, penis or testicles. All of these issues may prevent a bull from seeking out and breeding cows and heifers.
When doing an initial BSE on a young or recently purchased bull, scrotal circumference should also be taken. Scrotal circumference is directly related to the amount of sperm a bull can produce, as well as the age of puberty of that bull’s offspring. The larger measurement, the more sperm is produced and the earlier his offspring will reach puberty.
The minimum scrotal circumference desired for an adequate concentration of sperm is 30 centimeters for a 15-month-old bull, 32 cm for an 18-month-old bull and 34 cm for bulls age 24 months and older.
During a BSE, the veterinarian will collect semen from the bull and evaluate the concentration (number of sperm), motility (whether the sperm are progressively moving forward) and morphology (whether there are many abnormally formed sperm).
Abnormal sperm are incapable of fertilizing a cow’s egg and should be very few in numbers of a competent bull’s collection.
Ultimately, there are three potential outcomes of a BSE: A bull can be satisfactory (the bull can adequately get cows bred), unsatisfactory (the bull has some issue/issues that make him unable to be a successful herd bull) or deferred (the bull currently has an issue/issues which may resolve with time and/or treatment).
A BSE should be conducted on a bull roughly 60 to 90 days before every breeding season. For producers who use the same bull on spring and fall calving herds, it is best to have a BSE done twice a year. A single round of spermatogenesis (the creation of new sperm) takes 61 days, so if an issue was identified with a bull’s semen, a new BSE could be completed two months later to see if the problem has subsided. Completing a BSE 60 to 90 days before the breeding season also allows producers more time to make arrangements to get their cows bred if an issue is found.
For more information on breeding soundness exams, speak with a trusted veterinarian or contact the author by phone, 256-2391, or by email at pickinge@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.