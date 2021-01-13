Vendors all say ‘thank you’ to shoppers
As the largest farmers market within 100 miles, we are dedicated to remaining open year-round and are proud to serve our community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Our 18 winter vendors are extremely appreciative of our loyal customers supporting their local farmers, ranchers, bakers and makers!
The market continues to bustle in the winter months with local meats, limited fresh produce including a large variety of microgreens and mushrooms, delicious baked goods, jams, jellies, syrups, honey, sorghum, eggs, elderberry syrup, goats milk soaps, tinctures, salves, kombucha, kimchi and other sauerkrauts, kefir, keto/low carb foods, gluten free baked goods, organic flavored peanut butters, aprons and other hand sewn items, wooden toys, wreaths, crocheted toys, hot foods, kettle corn and much more!
Vendors are now offering curbside service during our market on Saturdays. Preorders can be made to vendors in advance for pickup. Visit our Facebook page for a complete list of vendors, products, and phone numbers. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch, and EBT is accepted.
SEED STARTER WORKSHOP
Come learn the benefits to starting your own seeds in preparation for the growing season. Learn what is needed for good soil, techniques to calculating dates, heating and lighting requirements and more. This hands-on workshop will have you ready for the 2021 growing season.
You will go home with a 50-cell seed starter tray of 10 vegetable plants you seeded and will be transplanting within a few weeks for your home garden.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Lybyer Technology Center on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
The registration fee is $30 per person. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/seed-starter-workshop-tickets, call 255-7784 or email sheilafbarton@missouristate.edu.
