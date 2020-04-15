The National Park Service is soliciting applications for an agricultural permit for hay cutting covering one parcel in Ozark National Scenic Riverways within Shannon County.
The special use permit (SUP) will be awarded based on the following criteria: ability to perform the work; interest in and knowledge of the agricultural permit program within the park; and payment of the required annual fee.
Officials note that applicants will not be allowed to bid on parcels; only application answers will be assessed. The field available is the Cedar Bluff Field, which is 52 acres.
The effective date for the permit is estimated to be May 5, and the expiration date of the permit will be Dec. 31, 2024. Completed applications must be received by Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Van Buren no later than 4 p.m. April 28, 2020. Completed applications can be either mailed or emailed.
Open fields are an important part of the natural and cultural landscape of Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Fields are distinct in character and use in comparison to the surrounding forests. Visually, open fields provide scenic landscapes and important viewsheds for visitors. From a cultural perspective, open fields are often characteristic of historic land use.
The primary historic use for open fields would have been agricultural, including cultivation of various crops and animal grazing. Ozark Riverways is committed to long-term open field management to perpetuate the natural communities, preserve cultural landscape characteristics, and enrich scenic quality and recreational opportunity.
For more information about the agricultural SUP program or to receive an application packet, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/ozar/learn/management/upload/2020-Ag-bid-packet.pdf or contact Kim Houf at Kimberly_houf@nps.gov or 573-944-9477.
For more park information, visit the park's Facebook page, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/ozar, or phone 573-323-4236. Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding natural resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
