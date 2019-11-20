The Mtn. View Garden Club held its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Mtn. View Public Library.
The meeting was held earlier than normal, giving the group time to enjoy what its members called “a scrumptious potluck lunch” at the home of Mary West before the program “Know Your Own Trees,” led by Robi Tanner.
After lunch the eager group traveled to Barn Hollow Nature Area for a tour led by Missouri Department of Conservation staff Tyler Trantham and Susan Farrington. The group enjoyed a leisurely stroll through the area as Trantham and Farrington pointed out the variety of native trees that grow in the nature area.
During the tour, club members said they also discovered a couple of lesser known varieties growing there as well as invasive species such as burning bush. Farrington stressed the importance of removing this bush from home gardens, telling club members that if the bushes are not removed, they will continue to spread, killing out native varieties and impacting the lumber industry in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.