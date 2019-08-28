My name is Donald Todd, I am the owner/operator of Todd’s Turning in Ava, Mo.
I would like to thank the GOFARM Market for the honor to be spotlighted in the local paper. I have only been with them for a few short weeks and GOFARM and its community has made me feel like part of their family.
I have always worked with my hands and been around equipment/machines all my life. So, when it came time to learn something new, I was always game. On one of my many trips to Idaho to visit my father, who is quite the creative craftsman, I was surprised and excited to learn he had started a new project — making pens and pencils!
So of course, I started to work with him on this adventure when unexpectedly he had to be hospitalized for 3 months. Now what do I do? He said, “Son, all the pen making supplies are set up in the shop, see what you can do until I get back.” I had no idea how to even get started but I jumped right in!
Even though I had never run a lathe in my life, I was determined to give it a go. My first few turnings were trial and error but after working with the tools and machines it just started to click with me. I was turning pens like I had been making them my whole life! It was awesome to start with a piece of wood and turn it into something very unique with my own personal designs that everyone uses in everyday life.
When I returned home, I was on fire to make pens. My wife and I decided to give it a try, purchased a small lathe, chisels and a lot of wood. After a few years of making pens for family and friends and giving them away, we decided it was time to start selling them to pay for new supplies. So, Todd’s Turnings began.
These pens are bringing joy to everyone we meet. You never know who you will run into who needs that special pen that I have made. I wanted to get my pens more in the public eye, so I started selling at some smaller farmers markets in my area and since joined GOFARM Market. The people I have met are so amazing, I really enjoy sharing stories of our journeys of where we are today.
I wanted to give back to those who have had an impact on my life and others lives. I decided to make special pens to give away like a pink pen for cancer victims/survivors, a thin blue line for police officers, and a thin red line for firefighters.
I also make custom pens. You can order your favorite color, style, size and design, anything you want. I have taken wood from our family’s homestead to make pens for Christmas for aunts and uncles. It really meant a lot to them.
Tell me your thinking for a creative pen and I’ll put it to work for you! I am always looking for new styles and creative ideas from the public.
I look forward to meeting you, showing you my pens and swapping stories. See me from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the GOFARM Farmers Market held in the parking lot of the Ranch House, formerly Savor Grill, in West Plains.
