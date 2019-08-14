Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, highlights the delicious sweet treats made by Emma Holloway Pettit, plus her colorful and functional homemade bowl cozies at the semiweekly markets.
“Emma Holloway Pettit has been a valued member of WPAFM since the 1990s, offering her delicious homemade cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes and breads,” said Chateauvert. “Throughout the years, Emma expanded her products to include hand-crafted items. Emma recently introduced her bowl cozies, which have been big hits at our markets.”
Emma, of West Plains, started baking as a child. Now at the age of 76, Emma has an impressive work history of baking: a former dessert baker at Heroes Coffee (now Higher Grounds Coffee Company), a baker in a retail bakery shop and as a baker and food demonstrator at Sam’s Club. Following her retirement, Emma continued baking for family, friends, her bingo buddies at West Plain’ AmVets Post 98 and for WPAFM guests.
Today, Emma remains well-known for her cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes and breads and is gaining a reputation for creating her bowl cozies.
“These bowl cozies are great for holding bowls containing hot and cold foods, and they are also useful for setting on the table to store keys and knick-knacks,” said Emma. “I use them in the kitchen, of course, and I also use them on my desk to hold paperclips and rubber bands, and throughout the house in bowls containing potpourri.”
Emma’s bowl cozies are made of hand-cut quilted fabrics and batting, sewn together, and are washable. They come in various sizes: small, medium, large and custom, and in a variety of designs. The cozies are microwaveable and nonmicrowaveable.
On the edible side of Emma’s WPAFM’s table are Emma’s famous cinnamon rolls, strawberry rhubarb pies, green tomato-apple pies, lemon cakes and red velvet cakes. Emma also bakes onion and olive bread loaves, challah breads and pumpkin swirl breads.
Emma accepts custom orders for all her items.
WPAFM also offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten-free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
WPAFM participates in Howell County’s E.L.F. (Eat Local Foods) program. Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
