We would like to thank you, the community, for your continued support and patience during this time as we have had to become a drive-thru market.
We will be making more adjustments this week to make your experience even better. Our drive-thru market with curbside service, is temporary and, God willing, soon we will be able to get out of our cars and walk thru the market again.
In the meantime, enjoy the service and remember that you can get out and walk around where the plant vendors are, as they are set up a distance away from food vendors. These vendors have a large supply of veggie starter plants so you can have a wonderful garden this year.
The Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher program will begin June 1. As always you can check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We are in the Endurance Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.