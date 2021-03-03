At Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, located right here in West Plains, Brian Smolnick and his wife Mary take pride in growing a variety of plump, juicy and delicious mushrooms. The mushrooms they grow are nutritious, easy to cook, and full of flavor.
The couple harvest their mushrooms as close to market days as possible without letting the mushrooms get overgrown or over mature in the blocks and the kits that they grow with. Each week they usually grow 50 to 60 pounds of mushrooms to be sold at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market. Brian typically has oyster, portobello, white button, baby bella and in-season shiitake mushrooms.
“While I never claim to be an ‘organic farmer,’ we do not use any chemical herbicides or pesticides on our mushrooms,” says Smolnick. “In the summer when the fungus flies emerge, we only use organically recommended spray such as neem oil which is derived from the seed and fruit of evergreen trees. We will also use pyrethrim which is the oil of pressed chrysanthemums better known as just ‘mums,’ a flower we will be selling later this fall at market.”
This year’s plans for Bella Springs Mushroom Farm include building a hoop house for growing vegetables in, along with an energy efficient energy source. Brian is a graduate of Missouri State University-West Plains with a degree in alternative energy and plans to use this knowledge to extend his growing season with a solar and wood gasifier system to light up the hoop house during shorter days.
You can sample Bella Springs Mushrooms periodically at the market, sautéed in a little butter with salt and pepper, along with caramelized onion and garlic. Bella Springs Mushroom Farm will be at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market with fresh mushrooms every market day possible and Brian and Mary are always happy to answer questions.
The market is located at Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch. We are still on winter hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We do accept EBT, credit, and debit.
