The holiday season is a great time of the year to shop the “Go Farm” Farmers Market, the area’s largest market within 100 miles. There is always something new to be found and most recently, it’s been southern boiled peanuts!
On Saturdays, Jason Hagle has several flavors with samples of each, and they are delicious!
Our 25-plus vendors offer wonderful ways to shop sustainably and support the local makers, bakers, farmers, and gardeners this holiday season. There are many unique gift ideas all throughout the market including handmade local jam/jelly gift sets, handcrafted wooden toys, hand-sewn items, quilts, organic flavored peanut butters, freeze fried foods, DIY fermentation kits for making kombucha, local raw honey, gift certificates for local meats, dry soup, cookie, and dip mixes in mason jars, handcrafted goats milk soaps and the list goes on! And of course, we always have our regular items like fermented foods, keto/gluten free baked goods, elderberry syrup, delicious breads and baked goods, hot foods, produce and so much more.
This past Saturday, the market was treated to a visit from Santa, thanks to the Howell County Rural Fire Department! With a special thanks to our vendors who baked wonderful Christmas cookies for every child in attendance. Who knows — Santa may be back here before Christmas!
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the most up to date information. Our vendors accept EBT (food stamps), cash, credit and debit. We are located at Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through the end of the year, and year-round on Saturdays. We look forward to seeing you at the market!
