Area University of Missouri Extension offices continue to receive requests for pesticide applicator training (PAT).
MU Extension is not currently holding face-to-face educational events but alternative training methods for acquiring a restricted-use pesticide license are available.
One option is to complete an online training session in May. There is no cost for the online training. Registration for pesticide training classes needs to be done on the MU Extension website: extension2.missouri.edu/programs/pesticide-applicator-training .
Dates and times for upcoming PAT sessions that will be hosted by Southwest Region agronomists: 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Tim Schnakenberg, Stone County agronomist, and 8 to 10 a.m. May 14, Sarah Kenyon, Howell County agronomist.
Additionally, agronomy specialists from other regions in the state have added offerings to choose from. Any producer can attend any training.
A second option is to complete the training via mail. To take advantage of this option, contact the agronomist who covers your county. There is a fee for the mailing option of $25.
For more information contact Kenyon by email at KenyonS@missouri.edu, or phone at 256-2391.
