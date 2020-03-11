Ryan and Heidi Moore, owners of Kelly Hollow Farms in Oregon County, are devoted to maintaining a farm where plants, animals and humans coexist with clean air, sunshine, soil and water.
They nurture a healthy landscape for their chickens, rabbits, turkeys and cattle and grow the vegetables and fruits naturally. Their approach to sustainable farming practices provides fresh, delicious and nutritious products found year-round at West Plains Area Farmers Market.
“We pride ourselves on providing fresh produce and lean, clean protein,” said Heidi. “In other words, we are providing a purer alternative to feeding our family and yours. It’s a bit of a product from the past like many of our grandparents had, but on our modern-day tables.”
Their pastured chickens and turkeys are raised without the use of commercial or medicated feeds and are fed the couple’s custom mix of local wholesome grains supplemented with an organic blend of vitamins and minerals. Their rabbits are pasture-fed after weaning and supplemented with a pelletized feed. The beef is also pasture-raised, and the farm is in the process of obtaining USDA grass-fed certified designation.
Ryan moves the farm’s several tractors around the pastures a minimum of two times a day to allow the chickens, rabbits and turkeys to be in the fresh air and sun and to eat a variety of native grass, vegetables and bugs. Heidi, a certified canner, prepares jams, jellies and marmalades with locally sourced fruits from their farm and others in the local area.
She is also a baker, and her fruit pies and other baked goods are made from scratch with their fresh pastured eggs. Many of the recipes are heirloom, passed through the generations.
Holding many talents, Heidi is a gifted crafter and creates gorgeous embroidered pieces for home and personal use. Many residents know Heidi’s baked treats, meats, eggs and embroidery from other area farmers markets.
The clean on-site processing center is where Heidi and Ryan personally process the poultry and rabbits with great attention to detail. There is a noticeable difference in the flavor, texture and moisture in the meats produced by Kelly Hollow Farms versus commercial meats.
The farm allows customers to purchase a variety of sizes, packages, and cuts whether fresh or frozen. A popular annual offering among area residents the ability to reserve fresh Thanksgiving turkeys from the farm. Reservations begin in April and sell out quickly. Early reservations are recommended.
Kelly Hollow Farms can be found at each open market day and on Facebook at “Kelly Hollow Farms – Oregon County Missouri.” Special orders for all products are accepted.
The indoor markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is next to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at East Towne Village.
To contact the market call or text 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook and @WPAFM on Twitter.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers, home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.