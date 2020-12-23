Arkansas State University’s annual Agribusiness Conference will be a virtual event in 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 virtual conference will be presented live Feb. 10, via WebEx.
The 27th annual event will focus on the outlook for the economy and agribusiness, commodity markets and the impact of the 2020 election on agricultural policy. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at noon. Sessions will be recorded for later access.
The morning general session features two speakers: David Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech University, will speak at 8:35 a.m. on the economic and agribusiness outlook and again at 10:10 on management issues for the 2020s. Sara Wyant, president of Agri-Pulse Communications, will speak at 9:20 a.m. on the impact of the 2020 election and the implications for agricultural and trade policy.
Three concurrent sessions begin at 11:15 a.m. and include presentations on issues and outlook for rice and soybeans, cotton and animal agriculture. The concurrent sessions end at noon.
The virtual conference qualifies for continuing education credits according to the guidelines of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Arkansas Certified Crop Advisors/Arkansas Agricultural Consultants.
Joining the College of Agriculture to sponsor the virtual Agribusiness Conference are The Judd Hill Foundation; Adams Land Co.; AgHeritage Farm Credit Services; Allenberg Cotton Co.; Arkansas Farm Bureau; Arvest Bank; BASF; Busch Agricultural Resources LLC; Engines, Inc.; Farm Credit Midsouth; Frost PLLC; Glaub Farm Management; Greenway Equipment, Inc.; Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC; National Land Realty; NK/Syngenta; Ozark Mountain Poultry; PGIM; Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC; Riceland Foods Inc.; RiceTec Inc.; and USA/Arkansas Rice.
Information and instructions for registration and participation are available at AState.edu/AgriBusiness. For assistance, email AState_Agribus_Conf@AState.edu or call Abigail Coleman at 541-953-4487.
