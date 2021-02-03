The University of Missouri Extension will offer a free virtual Winter Ozarks Ag Series in three sessions.
With two time slots for each session featuring different topics in each, from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m., the program will take place this Monday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.
Participants can choose a topic of interest in each time slot on Monday nights for three weeks. A total of 12 different topics will be delivered throughout the course. Each participant can join via Zoom for the workshops they wish to attend.
The program is free for any and all topics. Presentations are no longer than an hour and there will also be some farm tours and videos produced by the faculty delivering the program.
Monday’s topics to be presented in the early session are “Virtual Farm Tour: What do you need to profitably grow and market fruits and vegetables?” and “The Great Debate: Artificial insemination vs. bull.” In the second session, participants may choose from “Growing year-round with high tunnels,” or “Understanding your hay/forage analysis.
The Feb. 15 early session will cover “Sheep and Goats: A good option for the Ozarks?” and “Weeding Out Your Pastures: Strategies for controlling common pasture weeds.” The 7 p.m. session will offer “Beyond the Leghorn: Raising specialty poultry” and “Fertilizing on a budget.
On Feb. 22, those participating in the 6 p.m. session can choose from “What beef producers need to know about feeder and slaughter cattle grades” or “Missouri farm leases. In the second session, choices are a video, “Live animal/carcass evaluation,” or “Managing pastures for optimal performance.
Participants are welcome to sign up for any all topics of interest. Registration can be done online by searching Winter Ozarks Ag Series at extension.missouri.edu/ or by contacting the following MU Extension Centers: Howell County, 256-2391; Ozark County, 417-679-3525; Texas County, 417-967-4545; Wright County, 417-349-4134; and Webster County, 417-859-2044.
